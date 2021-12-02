DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE DLY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 179,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,705. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $20.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund were worth $58,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

