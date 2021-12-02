Drax Group’s (DRXGF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DRXGF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Drax Group alerts:

DRXGF remained flat at $$7.65 on Thursday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.