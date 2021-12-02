DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $13.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.