DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $13.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.