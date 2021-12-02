Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 83,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.