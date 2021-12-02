Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.95 ($53.35).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUE. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($43.75) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 110.31. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €28.74 ($32.66) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($50.09). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

