DXdao (DXD) Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. DXdao has a total market cap of $37.75 million and $179,659.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DXdao has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $765.42 or 0.01339796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.44 or 0.00345594 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00016308 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

