Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

