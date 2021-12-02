Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Trading Up 4.8%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.85. 1,934 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.