Eastern Bank Has $2.44 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 135,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,767,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $244.18 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

