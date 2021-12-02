Eastern Bank Invests $235,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $56,879,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $259.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.63 and a 200-day moving average of $214.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $130.76 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.15.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

