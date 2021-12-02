Eastern Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after buying an additional 1,496,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

