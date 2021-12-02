Eastern Bank Sells 685 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $213.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.76 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

