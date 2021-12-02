easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 750 by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.26) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

EZJ opened at GBX 540.80 ($7.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 616.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,492.33.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Also, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders have purchased 76,534 shares of company stock worth $52,165,027 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

