easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 855 by The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 855 ($11.17) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price on easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 774.86 ($10.12).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 518 ($6.77) on Tuesday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 616.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,492.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,534 shares of company stock worth $52,165,027.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

