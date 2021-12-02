easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on easyJet in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 774.86 ($10.12).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 524.80 ($6.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 616.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,492.33. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In other news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Insiders purchased a total of 76,534 shares of company stock valued at $52,165,027 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

