Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:ETB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 63,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $17.20.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.