Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 63,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund were worth $20,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.