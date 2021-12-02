Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.45

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and traded as low as $16.14. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 472,485 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 89,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

