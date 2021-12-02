eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded at UBS Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

