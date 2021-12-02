Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of ECVT opened at $9.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.53.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonny Ginns purchased 52,631 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

