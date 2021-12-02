Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.73

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 30851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDIT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 292.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 79,478 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

