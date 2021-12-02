Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF accounts for 1.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 196,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,634 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,116. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.