Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys 111 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,806. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.08 and a 200 day moving average of $179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

