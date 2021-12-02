Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,402,725. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

