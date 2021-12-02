Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.74. 8,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,010. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $245.34 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.85 and a 200 day moving average of $286.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

