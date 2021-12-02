Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS traded up $17.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $782.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $774.49 and its 200-day moving average is $660.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of -461.23 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.44.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

