Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

QYLD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.24. 97,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,724. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%.

