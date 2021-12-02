eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root Sells 27,409 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 27,409 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $178,980.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $6.01 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. As a group, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $67,027,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFTR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

