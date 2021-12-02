Efinity Price Tops $1.40 on Top Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00063434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00095191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.41 or 0.07858220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,937.41 or 0.99974394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021188 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Efinity Coin Trading

