Efinity Token (EFI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.49 Million

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00003019 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $289.04 million and approximately $16.49 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00237507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00086766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

EFI is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

