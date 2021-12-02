Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
ESTC stock opened at $123.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 1.15. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day moving average of $152.29.
In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Elastic
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.