Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.24)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $207-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.35 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.510 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.37.

ESTC stock traded down $16.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.13. 2,153,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.89 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day moving average is $152.29.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

