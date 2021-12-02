Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 721.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after acquiring an additional 999,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 2,534.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after acquiring an additional 252,106 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 5,073.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 249,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $32,553,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $162.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.28 and its 200-day moving average is $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.32. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.