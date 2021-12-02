Ellevest Inc. Buys Shares of 2,745 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $107,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,717 shares of company stock worth $1,796,190. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

