Ellevest Inc. Has $206,000 Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4,534.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

In other Equitable news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,318 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

