Ellevest Inc. Purchases 276 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 1,244.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

