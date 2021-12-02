Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $8,663,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $11,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 119.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,612 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $109.41 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

