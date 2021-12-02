Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,100 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the October 31st total of 384,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ELYS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,826. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,400 shares of company stock worth $136,242. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELYS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

