ELYSIA (EL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.11 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $37.82 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.00236374 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00086880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

