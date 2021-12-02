EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of EMCORE stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,577. The stock has a market cap of $245.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. EMCORE has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCORE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in EMCORE by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EMCORE by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 721.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

