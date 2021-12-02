Emera (TSE:EMA) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (TSE:EMA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB set a C$60.00 price objective on Emera and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.75.

Shares of Emera stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$59.09. 265,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,880. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.03. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

