Emercoin (EMC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $214,832.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $214,832.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 54.5% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,487,247 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

