Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.88.

ENB opened at C$47.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The company has a market cap of C$96.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$40.60 and a 12-month high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

