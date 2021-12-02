Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

EDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.43.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $577,292,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,375,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up 0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,079. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is 26.74.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

