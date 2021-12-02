Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €10.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €10.50 ($11.93) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) target price on Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on Enel in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Enel in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.10 ($10.34).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.