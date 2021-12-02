Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 6.1%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.72. 78,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,392,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 181,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

