Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESMT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,526,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,310,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

