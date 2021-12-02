Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.76. 32,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

