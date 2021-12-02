Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Update

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of ENVA traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 257,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63. Enova International has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $43.47.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,979 shares of company stock worth $1,403,388. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

