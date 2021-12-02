EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the October 31st total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 78.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after buying an additional 357,310 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after buying an additional 99,193 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.27. 118,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,651. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $112.41.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

