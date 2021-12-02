Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $175.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $148.66 on Thursday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $90.77 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.80 and a 200 day moving average of $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
