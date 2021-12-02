Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $175.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $148.66 on Thursday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $90.77 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.80 and a 200 day moving average of $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Entegris’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

